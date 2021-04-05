  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttar Pradesh records 31 coronavirus deaths, 4,164 fresh cases

April 5, 2021

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 on Sunday with 31 more fatalities in the state while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 on Sunday with 31 more fatalities in the state while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059. Uttar Pradesh records 31 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,164 fresh cases

Following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a fresh set of guidelines for monitoring of infected patients and their contacts.

Of the 31 new deaths, eight were reported from Lucknow, four from Allahabad, three from Kanpur, two each from Varanasi, Rae Bareli and Ghazipur and one each from Gorakhpur, Agra, Barabanki, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Shahjahanpur, Deoria, Etawah, Sitapur, Farrukhabad and Bahraich, a statement said.

As many as 1,129 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Lucknow, 453 from Varanasi, 397 from Allahabad, 235 from Kanpur and 121 from Gorakhpur. With 4,164 fresh infections, the total number of cases has now risen to 6,30,059.

A total of 6,01,440 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease so far, while there are 19,738 active cases in UP. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting at his official residence here and directed that special attention be paid in Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said for every COVID-19 case detected in a house, an area of 25 metres around it should be declared a containment zone. If there are more than one COVID-19 cases in an area, then it will be considered a cluster.

The mid-point of the cluster will be the epicentre and the containment zone will be 50 metres around it. A team will be formed in every containment zone.

The team will include officials from the Health Department and civic bodies. There will be a supervisor for every five teams, the statement said.

