Uttar Pradesh Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines Zone Wise Updates: Yogi Adityanath govt issues fresh order

Uttar Pradesh Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines Zone Wise Updates: Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has issues fresh guidelines for Lockdown 4.0. UP has now allowed resumption of all industrial activities in non-containment zones. The fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown will last till May 31. Following are the details of all activities allowed and not allowed in Uttar Pradesh in lockdown 40.

– All vegetable markets will be allowed to open from 4 am to 7 am only.

– Retail vegetables can be sold between 6 am and 9 pm.

– Shop owners and staff will have to wear masks and arrange sanitisers for customers

– Night prohibitory orders will be in place in the state.

– No movement of vehicles, except for essential activities, will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am.

– People aged above 65 years or those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children less than 10 years have been advised to stay home.

– Restaurants will be allowed to open for home delivery but dining is not permitted.

– Banquet halls have been permitted to open but not more than 20 people can attend a wedding.

– Three people can travel in a car and only one person is allowed on two-wheelers.

– “Red”, “green” and “orange” zones and containment and buffer zones within red and orange zones will be demarkated as per the home ministry guidelines.

Delhi-Noida border

The Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed for movement except for permitted cases like emergencies or essential supplies, as per the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration. The guideline stated that movement from Delhi to Noida or Ghaziabad will be allowed except if the person is travelling from a containment zone.

– Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls in the ‘Red Zone’ for COVID-19