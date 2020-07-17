Uttar Pradesh government likely to constitute team of doctors to check COVID-19 spread

The state government has appointed nodal officers in all the 75 districts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered constitution of a team of senior doctors to formulate an effective model to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The team will also have directors of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the King George’s Medical University and the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Science, according to an official statement.

The chief minister issued the directions at a meeting with state officials at his residence on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed nodal officers in all the 75 districts to look into law and order, crime against women, prosecution of criminals, implementation of government directives on COVID-19 and other matters.