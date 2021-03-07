  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttar Pradesh first state to vaccinate over 20 lakh people: Government

By: |
March 7, 2021 8:42 AM

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the state has become the first in the country to have administered more than 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccines.

covid 19 vaccination in UPHaving administered 14,85,447 first and 5,29,142 second doses of the vaccine, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to cross the 20-lakh mark, it said. (Photo source: IE)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the state has become the first in the country to have administered more than 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccines. So far, 20,14,589 vaccines have been administered, the government said in a release.

Vaccination of people aged above 60 and those between 45 and 59 who are suffering from comorbidities is continuing across the state in private and district hospitals, and medical colleges, it said.

Related News

Having administered 14,85,447 first and 5,29,142 second doses of the vaccine, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to cross the 20-lakh mark, it said.

On Saturday, 346 vaccination sessions were conducted in the state in which both vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — were administered, the release said.

According to the information received, 22,984 beneficiaries had been vaccinated till 8 pm, it said.

The nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers receiving the vaccine shots. Frontline workers started getting vaccinated from February 2. Administration of the second dose of the vaccine began on February 13.

The second phase of the drive to vaccinate people aged above 60 and those between 45 and 59 who are suffering from comorbities commenced on March 1.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Uttar Pradesh first state to vaccinate over 20 lakh people Government
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SOPs outlined for vaccination of unregistered healthcare workers, frontline staff
2Covid-19 vaccination India update: TVS Motor to provide free jabs to staff, family
3Pandemic fatigue, absence of fear of disease leading to spike in cases in Maharashtra: Centre