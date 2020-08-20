  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus update: Record daily recovery overtakes highest ever spike in single-day COVID cases

New Delhi | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 9:34 AM

Uttar Pradesh saw a record new cases in the last 24 hours. However, at the same time, a record number of recovery was also registered.

Uttar Pradesh government, Uttar Pradesh capital, Uttar Pradesh news, Uttar Pradesh coronavirus, coronavirus up news, coronavirus up update, covid19 cases in up, covid19 cases in uttar pradesh, covid19 update, coronavirus updateCoronavirus cases in UP update: Uttar Pardesh’s case fatality rate (CFR) dipped to 1.57 per cent. (Reuters image)

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing record surge in daily coronavirus cases but COVID-19 recovery numbers are more than active caseload. Uttar Pradesh recorded 5,156 COVID19 cases, 5,620 discharges and 53 coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, total active coronavirus cases in the state are 49,645 even as the number of discharges shot up to 1,15,227. The death toll in UP stood at 2,638. Total coronavirus cases tally in the state was 1,67,510. The recovery rate in the state was 68.78 per cent, the state government said.

Uttar Pradesh saw a record new cases in the last 24 hours. However, at the same time, a record number of recovery was also registered. This had brought down the number of active coronavirus cases to below 50,000 for the first time in nearly a week, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told media. Out of the total 49,645 coronavirus active cases, 24,127 are presently in home isolation. As many as 1,766 other Coronavirus patients were admitted to private hospitals and 281 are at semi-paid facilities.

There are 9 districts in the state with over 1,000 active coronavirus cases. Among them, five districts have more than 2,000 active COVID19 cases. The state capital Lucknow has the highest number of active coronavirus cases with 6,941. Kanpur Nagar has 4,081 active coronavirus cases, Varanasi has 2,023 active cases, Gorakhpur has 2,640 active cases, and Prayagraj has 2,263 active cases. Ghaziabad has 1,099 COVID19 active cases, Bareilly has 1,674 active coronavirus cases, Aligarh has 1,001 active cases, and Saharanpur has 1,003 active cases. Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida, Greater Noida) has 785 active coronavirus cases.

In a good news, Uttar Pardesh’s case fatality rate (CFR) dipped to 1.57 per cent, Prasad said. He also added that UP’s CFR is below the national percentage of 1.97 per cent.

