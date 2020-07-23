Uttar Pradesh Lockdown latest news: Liquor shops outside containment zones to open on Saturday, Sunday

By: |
Updated: Jul 23, 2020 7:29 PM

UP Lockdown Latest News Updates: Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed liquor shop opening rules during weekend lockdown in the state.

Uttar Pradesh coronavirus lockdown news: Liquor shops to open on weekends.

UP Lockdown Latest News Updates: Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed liquor shop opening rules during the weekend lockdown in the state. The Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided that liquor shops, outside containment zones, will remain open during the lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state:, ANI reported.

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,529 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Total active cases in the state now stand at 21,003. A total of 35,803 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease. Death toll is at 1,298, as per health ministry.

