Uttar Pradesh completes over 10,000 teleconsultation on eSanjeevani OPD platform

‘Uttar Pradesh joins eSanjeevaniOPD’s five figure club!’ The Ministry of Health made this announcement on its official twitter account. It also said that the state reached the tally of over 10,500 tele consultations on Monday due to the consecutive participation of over 1000 patients in the last two days.In the data released by the Ministry of Health, the state of Uttar Pradesh has completed over 10000 teleconsultations under the eSanjeevaniOPD initiative. With a lot of hospitals turning into dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and the dread of infection keeping patients away from the hospitals, patients are increasingly using the video teleconsultation facility being provided under the scheme to consult with doctors. With over 1000 patients using the platform in the last two days from the state, Uttar Pradesh came in the club of states which have registered more than 10000 teleconsultations of patients with the doctors.

The eSanjeevani OPD initiative was launched by the Union Ministry of Health in May this year to help senior citizens and regular patients consult with the doctors via audio-visual medium during Covid-19 lockdown and movement restrictions. The platform was developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mohali Punjab which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the government of India. Under the initiative the state governments deploy a team of doctors to cater to the patients in their respective states.

Patients need to register for the teleconsultation after which a token is generated in their name. After the audio-visual consultation with the doctor, an e-prescription is also generated. The service is being provided by the government doctors free of cost across different states which have joined the scheme.

Among the major states which have joined the initiative are Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu among others.