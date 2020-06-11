Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath asks for special emphasis on health services in 10 districts of state

Adityanath asked all commissioners to review the development schemes in their districts while also looking into the progress of these initiatives before the lockdown came into effect. (File photo: IE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to give special emphasis to health services in 10 districts of the state and said steps should be taken on priority to improve these facilities, if needed.

In a meeting with senior officers, the chief minister asked for special attention to the health services in Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Kanpur Nagar, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Basti, an official statement issued here said.

Adityanath said reports should be taken from district magistrates and chief medical officers of those districts where health services were not up to expectations and steps should be taken steps on a priority basis to improve them.

He expressed satisfaction over the rise in testing capacity to 15,000 per day, and said this should be increased further. Mortality rate should be checked, he added.

The chief minister also asked for a medical review of the deaths from coronavirus infection so as to improve its treatment. He called for making the surveillance system more effective by further activating the monitoring committees in rural and urban areas.

He directed that development schemes of the Centre and the state government should be implemented, saying on one hand, this would provide employment to the labourers and workers, and on the other, it would help in ‘Navnirman’ of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath asked all commissioners to review the development schemes in their districts while also looking into the progress of these initiatives before the lockdown came into effect.

He asked them to hold regular dialogues with the DMs on the implementation of development schemes.

Stressing on strict compliance of social distancing norms, the chief minister said it should be ensured that people use face masks and that police patrolling continues.

It should also be seen that there is no crowding at any place, the CM ordered.