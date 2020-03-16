Use power of turmeric and boost your immunity with Curcumin in the time of viral infections

Turmeric helps the body naturally cleanse the respiratory tract.

By Dr. Saurabh Arora

Immunity is our body’s natural defence against disease-causing bacteria and virus. It can considerably reduce the odds of getting sick. Summers are also approaching and our Immune system is getting compromised slightly due to the change in weather. It is only due to the weak immunity that people are getting affected with the widespread coronavirus and other such pandemics. Anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties contained turmeric also contains curcumin.

Turmeric aids in making our immunity stronger, the main life-saving ingredient in turmeric is about 3-5 % of Curcumin; a phyto-derivative, which contains healing properties. However, because of the low percentage levels in standardized turmeric powder, it is difficult to reap all benefits by just taking turmeric in small doses and thus supplements could be required.

Cold & Cough – As the temperature changes from cold to warm, it is very common for individuals to catch a common cold or flu. Turmeric helps the body naturally cleanse the respiratory tract, Turmeric helps fight the infection and it’s anti-inflammatory qualities relieve individuals from the direct impact of cold and flu.

Respiration – People having bronchial problems like Sinsuits, Sinus and many faces a lot of problems due to lower immunity. Curcumin can be helpful in facing such problems and building up the immunity so that there should not be such kind of respiration Problems.

Upper Respiratory Tract Problems – Symptoms results in bronchial asthma, congestion of nose and airway due to inflammation, cough, cold and occasionally, shortness of breath, affecting children, adults, and elderly population. Inflammation constricts the airways and makes it difficult to breathe. This is often related to an exaggerated response by the immune system that leads to chronic inflammation and damage to lung tissue by free radicals. Curcumin inhibits inflammation, relieves congestion and pain and thus improves your breathing.

Boosts Immunity – Curcumin helps up in boosting up the immunity and helps to fight against viral replication.

Reduces Inflammation – Curcumin suppresses various inflammatory molecules which are responsible for the causes of the damage by viruses. It helps to reduce symptoms and provides relief.

Inhibit Viral Replication – Exhibits all the antiviral properties by reducing the replication of the virus. Curcumin hence reduces the viral load.

Disclaimer: The article is based on general information regarding benefits of turmeric. Please consult medical professional before starting any treatment.

(The author is Inventor of SNEC30, Arbro Pharmaceuticals. Views expressed are personal.)