US task force on pandemic to send 1,000 ventilators to India

May 6, 2021 7:56 AM

The first shipment of ventilators will land in India on 5 May and additional shipments are expected to reach India by 3 June 2021.

The Global Task Force on Pandemic Response, a newly formed US-based public-private partnership organised by the US Chamber of Commerce will undertake sourcing, shipping and delivering 1,000 Puritan Bennet ventilators needed by healthcare facilities across India.

The first shipment of ventilators will land in India on 5 May and additional shipments are expected to reach India by 3 June 2021. Medtronic will provide end-to-end support for the initiative, manufacturing the ventilators, managing transportation and logistics, and mobilizing teams to provide ventilator installation, technical support on software upgrades and clinical training for clinicians and staff. In coordination with the Indian Government, they will be assembled and shipped to designated healthcare facilities for immediate use.

Related News

The Task Force is working with the US-India Business Council and?the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on a three pronged course of action to help address the Covid-19 surge in India. These ventilators will be followed by delivery of 25,000 oxygen concentrators to India by the end of May, with transportation support from FedEx.

Apart from the supplies, the Task Force will create the Chief Human Resources Officer India Action Group to provide ideas and practical information to CHROs to help their people in India. Together these businesses will provide over $30 million in support for India’s healthcare response

