  • MORE MARKET STATS

US President-elect Joe Biden publicly receives COVID-19 vaccine

By: |
December 22, 2020 8:59 AM

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday publicly received the COVID-19 vaccine and said he was doing this to demonstrate that people should be ready to take the vaccine when it is available. Biden received the first course of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital.

Biden received the first course of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital. (Photo source: AP)

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday publicly received the COVID-19 vaccine and said he was doing this to demonstrate that people should be ready to take the vaccine when it is available. Biden received the first course of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital.

“I am doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about,” he said. Tabe Masa, Nurse Practitioner and Head of Employee Health Services at ChristianaCare Hospital, administered the vaccine. Dr Jill Biden, having already received the first course of the vaccine earlier in the day, was also present on the occasion.

Related News

“Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible, thank you. We owe you an awful lot,” Biden said in a tweet. “And to the American people, know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it,” he said. “This is what leadership looks like,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in a tweet. She will publicly receive the vaccine next week.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. US President-elect Joe Biden publicly receives COVID-19 vaccine
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1New Covid-19 strain: Karnataka announces mandatory 7-day quarantine for those coming from UK, Denmark & Netherlands
2Indian students, families caught up in UK flight suspension as mutant coronavirus spooks world
3Centre should announce free COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens: Ashok Gehlot