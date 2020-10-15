  • MORE MARKET STATS

US President Donald Trump’s son Barron tested positive for coronavirus, reveals First Lady

Updated: Oct 15, 2020 2:52 AM

Melania Trump has guarded the privacy of her teenage son. She did not explain why his positive diagnosis was not made public earlier.

Barron Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, White House, coronavirus, covid news, corona updatesIn a lengthy note released on social media, the US First Lady said that, 'Barron is a strong teenager who exhibited no symptoms.' (Reuters photo)

Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, had tested positive for the coronavirus but has since tested negative. The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month. The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

He has since tested negative, she said, as have both she and President Donald Trump. After she and the president received their positive results on October 1, Mrs Trump wrote that naturally, ‘my mind went immediately to our son.’ He tested negative and she was relieved, but kept thinking about what would happen the next day and the day after that.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive,” she said in a lengthy note released on social media. She said Barron is a strong teenager who exhibited no symptoms. Sounding a bit like the President, she said she was glad the “three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.” She said her son has since tested negative. The first lady has guarded the privacy of her teenage son. She did not explain why his positive diagnosis was not made public earlier.

