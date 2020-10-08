  • MORE MARKET STATS

US President Donald Trump has been fever-free for more than four days; says White House physician

October 8, 2020 9:49 AM

Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night. The president was taken to a military hospital for treatment, which the White House said was taken as a "matter of abundance caution".

After spending four days, Trump came back to the White House on Monday. (File image)

US President Donald Trump has been fever-free for more than four days now and all his vital signs remain stable and in normal range now, White House physician Dr Sean Conley said on Wednesday.

“The President this morning says ‘I feel great!’ His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range,” Conley said in a memorandum.

After spending four days, he came back to the White House on Monday.

Later, the president removed his mask on the balcony of the White House, where several staff and aides have tested positive for the virus in recent days.

On Wednesday Conley further said Trump is now symptom free.

“He’s now been fever-free for more than four days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalisation,” he wrote.

