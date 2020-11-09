  • MORE MARKET STATS

US FDA gives authorisation to Singapore-invented kit to detect neutralising antibodies from COVID-19

By: |
November 9, 2020 4:10 PM

The FDA said on its website last Friday that it had given emergency use authorisation for the kit, known as cPass

Singapore reported eight imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the country's infection tally to 58,064.

A kit invented by researchers in Singapore to detect whether someone has antibodies which neutralise the coronavirus has become the first of its kind to receive authorisation from the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a media report on Monday. The FDA said on its website last Friday that it had given emergency use authorisation for the kit, known as cPass, reported The Straits Times on Monday.

The kit was invented by a team led by Professor Wang Linfa, director of Duke-National University of Singapore’s emerging infectious diseases programme, and co-developed with biotech company GenScript Biotech Corporation and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*Star) Diagnostics Development Hub (DxD Hub). It can be used to see if vaccines work, check what proportion of the population has already been infected, and assist in contact tracing by enabling the health authorities to retrace the steps of the virus.

Related News

It does not require highly specialised equipment or training to use and returns results in just an hour. Prof Wang told The Straits Times that the FDA’s approval was extremely significant not just for his team, but for Singapore as well. “To have the FDA approval as the first and only commercial kit to determine neutralising antibodies for Sars-CoV-2 in the world is a very high bar to reach, the daily quoted Professor Wang as saying.

This is an incredible recognition for our team and the Singapore research and biotech landscape. Meanwhile, Singapore reported eight imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the country’s infection tally to 58,064. There have been no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. US FDA gives authorisation to Singapore-invented kit to detect neutralising antibodies from COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus in Delhi: Fifty per cent jump in home isolation cases in 2 weeks; containment zones count up by 32 per cent
2COVID-19: Expert explains second wave and way forward
3Food regime is essential to control disease, avoid diabetes, says Union Minister, diabetologist Jitendra Singh