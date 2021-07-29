US extends additional $25-million Covid vaccine aid to India

“US has contributed more than $ 200 million worth of COVID19 assistance. Biden said, adding that India-US will work together including through the Quad vaccine partnership to bring this pandemic to an end.'' (File photo: ANI)

The US on Wednesday announced an additional $25 million from the Biden administration, through USAID, to support India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme. “There are few relationships more vital than the one between India and the US. “The Covid-19 disease has hit both countries very hard and the US will not forget the aid and assistance India provided early in the pandemic,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar following India-US delegation-level talks.

Blinken, who is on a two-day visit to India, said that the funding will contribute to saving lives by strengthening vaccine supply chain logistics, addressing misinformation, vaccine hesitancy, and helping to train more health care workers. “US has contributed more than $ 200 million worth of COVID19 assistance. Biden said, adding that India-US will work together including through the Quad vaccine partnership to bring this pandemic to an end.”