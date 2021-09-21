  • MORE MARKET STATS

US Congressman welcomes India’s decision to resume export of surplus Covid vaccine

By: |
September 21, 2021 9:09 AM

India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the country will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of this year under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool.

covid 19 vaccines"I welcome today's announcement by the Government of India to resume COVID-19 vaccine exports," Congressman Gregory Meeks, the chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a tweet on Monday. (Representational image)

An influential US Congressman has welcomed India’s decision to resume the export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool.

India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the country will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of this year under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool. He, however, asserted that vaccinating own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and WHO.

Related News

“I welcome today’s announcement by the Government of India to resume COVID-19 vaccine exports,” Congressman Gregory Meeks, the chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a tweet on Monday.

“As the world’s leading vaccine manufacturer, India’s role is critical to defeating this pandemic,” Meeks tweeted tagging an article by The New York Times. India had stopped the export of COVID-19 vaccines after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in April this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. US Congressman welcomes India’s decision to resume export of surplus Covid vaccine
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage crosses 81.73 crore
2Mumbai sees 419 COVID-19 cases; tests near 1 crore mark
3Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 2,583 new cases, lowest since February 9; 28 deaths