Fighting COVID-19: CDC of the US commits $3.6 million to India

The CDC is the national public health institute of the United States. (Reuters)

To help in fighting the spread of the global pandemic COVID-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has committed $3.6 million to the Indian government. According to an official statement from the US Embassy in New Delhi, the first tranche of funding is going to help in further strengthening India’s efforts to increase laboratory capacity for SARS-COV-2 testing, and also help in molecular diagnostics and serology.

The funds are also meant to be used to support the development of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) centres of excellence. These centres are expected to help in improving the ability of the hospital networks to detect COVID-19 and to help in strengthening local health systems through enhanced surveillance and monitoring systems.

Also, the CDC will work with local partners and assist them in developing a strong public health workforce which will help in responding to future threats too. And there are plans to help provide technical assistance to the government in the ongoing crisis and risk communication efforts. In addition, the CDC India program will provide technical assistance for the Government of India’s ongoing crisis emergency and risk communication efforts.

Since January this year, the CDC’s India Office has been collaborating with sub-national and other institutes to support the COVID-19 response in India. All the efforts have been focusing on not only on infection prevention and control, lab strengthening; emergency management, health workforce development, risk communication, and community engagement.

The US body has also carried out training across India for healthcare nurses, administrators, physicians and hospital staff on the preparedness and response and infection prevention. Training has also been given on laboratory operations and field epidemiology in an effort to equip frontline response workers.