US based researchers develop new drug for heart patients derived from tick saliva

Researchers at University of Cincinnati inhibited an enzyme in the genes of tick saliva to form a new anticoagulant medication that cannot be used to treat patients with a variety of coronary issues including heart attacks.

Blood thinners or anticoagulants that stop blood clots from getting bigger inside blood vessels are a necessary medication for patients with certain heart conditions like congenital heart defects, abnormal heart rhythm, etc. Now researchers in the US have found a unique class of medication that can be formulated from tick saliva and can be used as blood thinner. Researchers at University of Cincinnati inhibited an enzyme in the genes of tick saliva to form a new anticoagulant medication that cannot be used to treat patients with a variety of coronary issues including heart attacks.



Interest in ticks for developing drugs that prevent blood clotting has its roots in evolutionary biology, said Richard Bekar professor and director of UC Heart Lung and Vascular Institute. He said that the comparison of naturally occurring blood clot inhibitors as in tick saliva suggest evolutionary divergence that is 100 million years old. The study is focused on novel direct thrombin inhibitors from tick salivary messenger RNA molecules.



Becker further collaborated with researchers from National University of Singapore, University of North Carolina, Duke University that discovered DTIs from tick saliva and utilized it for pharmaceutical use.



The most potent agent in the saliva is a key regulating enzyme that has 500 times more specificity and binding capacity than that of bivalirudin, a drug used during a typical non-surgical procedure used to treat narrowing of the coronary arteries.



This drug has a greater ability to reduce incidence of formation of blood clots with less bleeding and achieving a wider therapeutic index in nonhuman models. It needs to be used in much less quantity in treating patients bringing down the costs of goods and manufacturing.



Becker in the study published in ‘Nature Communication’ further said that ticks that feed on blood like mosquitoes, tsetse, sand flies, black flies contain pharmacological and immunological active compounds that induce antibody production and modulate immune responses. The research not only found a breakthrough to forming more effective anticoagulant drugs but also leveraged an understanding of antibody formation from tick-host interactions.



Now the ability to adjust the drug dose and reverse its effects is required for safety purposes. The drug now needs complete toxicology, pharmacology and drug stability tests before it can go for human trials.