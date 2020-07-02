  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP’s COVID-19 tally rises to 24,825 with 817 fresh cases; death toll reaches 735

Published: July 2, 2020 5:20 PM

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh reached 735 on Thursday with 17 more fatalities, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the state mounted to 24,825 after 817 fresh infections were reported, an official said.
Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said there are 6,869 active cases in the state and so far, a total of 17,221 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

The rate of recovery in the state is 69.36 per cent while the national recovery rate stands at 59.43 per cent, he said.
On Wednesday, a total of 24,890 samples were tested for the virus in the state, Prasad said, adding that COVID help desks have been set up in all the government hospitals and are proving to be helpful in detection of cases.
“The surveillance work is underway in the state,” he added.

