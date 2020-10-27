  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP’s COVID-19 case tally climbs to over 4.74 lakh; death toll rises to 6,940

By: |
October 27, 2020 4:38 PM

"The number of active cases in the state is 26,267, while 4,40,847 patients have been treated and discharged. The death toll due to the disease has reached 6,940," a health bulletin issued here said.

A total of 1,38,155 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to 1,42,76,788, the bulletin said.A total of 1,38,155 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to 1,42,76,788, the bulletin said.

With 2,018 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of Uttar Pradesh shot up to 4,74,054 on Tuesday, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 6,940 with 38 more people succumbing to it.

“The number of active cases in the state is 26,267, while 4,40,847 patients have been treated and discharged. The death toll due to the disease has reached 6,940,” a health bulletin issued here said.

Related News

Of the fresh deaths, the maximum of six were reported from Lucknow, four from Kanpur, three from Sitapur, two each from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Moradabad, Lakhimpur and Azamgarh, besides other districts, it said.
Of the fresh cases, 188 were reported from Lucknow, 198 from Allahabad, 168 from Lakhimpur Kheri, 151 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and 120 from Ghaziabad.

A total of 1,38,155 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to 1,42,76,788, the bulletin said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the maximum of 870 deaths have been reported from Lucknow, 728 from Kanpur, 325 from Varanasi, 322 from Allahabad, 317 from Meerut and 306 from Gorakhpur, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. UP’s COVID-19 case tally climbs to over 4.74 lakh death toll rises to 6940
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Why is there a need of Global Health Revolution
2India’s COVID-19 active cases stand at 6.25 lakh, lowest after 11 weeks
3Air pollution linked with 15 per cent COVID-19 deaths worldwide: Study