  • MORE MARKET STATS

Update bed status on app as frequently as feasible: Delhi govt to facilities treating COVID patients

By: |
May 7, 2021 11:32 AM

Of the 19,333 oxygen-supported beds for coronavirus patients across Delhi, only 2,170 were vacant around 10:45 am on Friday, according to the Delhi Corona app.

It has been reported that many hospitals are not updating status of different categories of beds availability regularly on the designated portal and Delhi Corona App. (Representational image)

The Delhi government has directed all healthcare facilities in the national capital treating COVID-19 patients to update the status of bed availability on Delhi Corona App and website “as frequently as feasible”.

It has been reported that many hospitals are not updating status of different categories of beds availability regularly on the designated portal and Delhi Corona App, the health department said in an order to all hospitals and nursing homes functioning as COVID facilities.

Related News

“This is creating great hardship to the public who, in the absence of reliable information, are forced to spend time and energy in searching for vacant beds and are subjected to great harassment and agony,” it read.

Medical directors, medical superintendents and directors of all such facilities are directed to update the status of beds on the “portal and Delhi Corona App as frequently as feasible, but not later than two hourly”, the health department said.

Of the 19,333 oxygen-supported beds for coronavirus patients across Delhi, only 2,170 were vacant around 10:45 am on Friday, according to the Delhi Corona app. Only 32 of the 5,566 ICU beds were available, it showed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Update bed status on app as frequently as feasible Delhi govt to facilities treating COVID patients
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US has ‘moral responsibility’ to help India fight COVID pandemic: Congresswoman Jayapal
2UN agencies delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators, 10 million medical masks to India
3Department of Space has gone beyond its call to provide COVID-related support: Jitendra Singh