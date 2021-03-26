  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP: Shamli district court closed for 24 hours after judge tests COVID-19 positive

March 26, 2021 5:20 PM

The court in Kairana has been closed for 24 hours after a report of the health department stated that a sessions court judge was found affected by COVID-19 on Thursday following test, according to the order.

The order was issued by District Judge Ajay Kumar.

The Shamli district court complex in Kairana was on Friday closed for 24 hours as a precautionary measure after a sessions court judge tested COVID-19 positive, according to an order.

The order was issued by District Judge Ajay Kumar.



Meanwhile, all public meetings without permission were banned in Shamli district to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in view of the upcoming Holi festival, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

In neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, authorities have started a drive against those violating COVID-19 guidelines and 150 people were fined for not wearing mask in public places on Thursday.

