UP reports over 4,000 cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,078 COVID-19 cases and 40 new fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally to over 1.04 lakh and death toll from the disease to 1,857. However, the state government said 4,154 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people to 1,04,388.
There are 41,973 active cases in the state while 60,558 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, the statement said. Among the new fatalities, a maximum of six were reported from Kanpur, followed by three each in Varanasi, Jhansi, Lalitpur and two each in Prayagraj, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Chandauli and Basti.
Kanpur Nagar accounted for a maximum of 459 new cases. Lucknow reported 336 fresh COVID-19 cases while Allahabad 204.
