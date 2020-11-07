UP reports 1,901 more cases; Recovery rate 94 percent

As many as 4,65,250 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery so far, he said, adding that the recovery rate stood at almost 94 percent.

With 1,901 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 4,95,421, while the fatalities went up to 7,180 with 25 more deaths, officials said on Saturday.

There has been a minor fall in the number of active cases which has now come to 22,991, of which 10,408 are in home isolation, Principal Secretary Medical Health Alok Kumar said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said that the number of cases in the entire state was decreasing barring some districts adjoining the national capital.

The case fatality rate in the state has come down to 1.13 percent in November and the positivity rate has also come to 1.3 percent this month.

Kumar, however, pointed out that only one district, Gautam Budh Nagar, had a positivity rate of 5 percent.

A health department bulletin said five more deaths were reported from Lucknow, three each from Gorakhpur and Meerut, and two each from Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Farrukhabad.

Out of the new cases, 240 were reported from Lucknow, 145 from Gautam Budh Nagar, 132 from Meerut and 100 from Ghaziabad.

On Friday, over 1.61 lakh tests were done and now a total of 1.59? crore tests have been done in the state so far.

Sehgal urged the people to take the utmost precaution during the festive season, especially with the onset of winter.