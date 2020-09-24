UP records 4,674 fresh COVID-19 cases, 67 more deaths

"While 3,17,611 patients were treated and discharged, the number of active cases in the state is 61,300. The death toll due to the infection rose to 5,366," he said.

Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,84,277 on Thursday with 4,674 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 5,366 as 67 more people succumbed to the disease.

officials said.

“As many as 4,674 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours,” Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

For the past one week, the number of fresh cases is less than the number of people discharged after treatment, Prasad said.

The state’s recovery rate is rising and currently stands at 82.19 per cent. A total of 4,922 people were discharged after treatment the previous day, he said.

Of the 61,300 active cases, 31,751 are under home isolation, he said.

Prasad said over 1.53 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. More than 91.45 lakh samples have been tested so far in the state.

Of the latest fatalities, Lucknow reported the maximum at 14, followed by seven in Gorakhpur and six in Kanpur, among other districts, a health bulletin issued here said.

Lucknow also reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 659, followed by 250 in Kanpur, 275 in Allahabad, 214 in Ghaziabad, 210 in Meerut and 158 in Varanasi, it said.

So far, Lucknow has recorded 644 deaths, the maximum in the state. Kanpur comes a close second with 622 deaths, followed by 260 in Allahabad and 235 in Varanasi, according to the bulletin.