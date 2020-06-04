COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Only 3 per cent of migrant workers returning home test positive for Coronavirus

The positivity rate for the coronavirus reported in Uttar Pradesh is almost 2 per cent lower than that of the national positivity rate.

COVID-19: Only three per cent migrant workers returning to the state of Uttar Pradesh test postive for coronavirus. Uttar Pradesh has been one of the most prominent destinations for labourers who were travelling back home due to the lockdown and it was widely believed that the reverse migration will lead to a massive surge in the number of cases. Notably, Covid-19 data from the state, however, does not indicate that trend as only 3 per cent of the people who have travelled back to the state have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an IE report said. The trend of lower infectivity rate among people returning to Uttar Pradesh has been stable for the last 10 days, the IE report said further.

The positivity rate for the coronavirus reported in Uttar Pradesh is almost 2 per cent lower than that of the national positivity rate. As of now, as many as 11.68 lakh migrants who have returned to the state are under surveillance, according to data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programm. Among these, 74,237 migrants were screened for the virus, and 2,404 turned positive — a 3.2 per cent positive figure. The average of the total migrant samples analyzed over the last 10 days is 3 per cent. State’s overall positivity rate for the coronavirus has been less than 3 per cent– 2.85 per cent.

The migrants who have returned and have undergone Rt-PCR testing have tested way less than in comparison to positivity rates in states they have returned from such as Maharashtra (15 per cent), Gujarat (8 per cent) and Delhi (9 per cent) which account for the majority of the viral caseload in the country.

India has reported more than 9,000 cases in the largest spike until now in one day. The national death toll due to coronavirus outbreak lies in touching distancing from 6,000 mark while the overall number of cases has surpassed 2,00,000 mark. The number of people who have recovered from the disease is more than 1,00,00 in number with a recovery rate of approximately 50 per cent.