Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt imposes lockdown from tomorrow; what is open, what is closed

UP Lockdown News: The Yogi Adityanath government has imposed lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from Friday, July 10, 10 pm till 5 am July 13, news agency ANI reported. According to the official statement of the state government, all offices, markets and commercial establishments in the state will remain closed during the lockdown period. However, essential services will be allowed. Indian railway’s trains will also continue to operate in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: What’s open and what is closed

Here are details of the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh:

– All offices, rural and urban mandis, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed during the lockdown.

– All essential services, health and medical services will remain open like earlier. There will be no restriction on the movement of people working for essential services, corona warriors, doorstep delivery personnel, and cleanliness workers.