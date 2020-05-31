UP Lockdown Update: Religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen from June 8 – check details

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI Image)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the Coronavirus lockdown till June 30,2020, in the state. However, the goverment has also announced some relaxations- such as opening of religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls from June 08, 2020.

The state governmet offices will now operate with 100 per cent workforce. Speaking at a press conference, Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Uttar Pradesh, said that there will be staggered timings for employees. The timings are- 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm.

The government has also allowed opening of salons and beauty parlours across the state with some precautionary measures such as- social distancing. The staff who will work at salons or beauty parlours have to wear face shields and gloves while working. State buses have been allowed to operate on the condition that only passengers according to the seating capacity of the buses will travel. Passengers cannot travel while standing in the bus.

However, the entry of people from containment zones or hotspot areas in Delhi to Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will remain prohibited till further order.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan and Karnataka governments have also issued guidelines for the 5th phase of lockdown. In Rajasthan, shops, beauty parlours, community parks etc will remain open following social distancing guidelines and other precautions. The govt offices will also function with full strength.

In Karnataka, religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will open for public from June 8, 2020.

The Maharashtra government has also extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 in the state. Movement of individuals to remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities, as per the latest order.