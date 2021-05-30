  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP govt relaxes Covid lockdown, weekend restrictions to continue

May 30, 2021 5:06 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open from June 1 onwards from 7 am to 7 pm for five days (Monday to Friday).

Night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 7 am, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced relaxation of lockdown in the state with certain activities allowed from June 1.

The weekend restrictions or “corona curfew” will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday, the statement said.

