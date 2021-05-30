UP govt relaxes Covid lockdown, weekend restrictions to continue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open from June 1 onwards from 7 am to 7 pm for five days (Monday to Friday).
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced relaxation of lockdown in the state with certain activities allowed from June 1.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open from June 1 onwards from 7 am to 7 pm for five days (Monday to Friday).
Night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 7 am, he said.
The weekend restrictions or “corona curfew” will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday, the statement said.
