  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP govt permits local restrictions after evaluating COVID situation

By: |
November 30, 2020 7:23 PM

In a statement issued here, he said the administration of a state, district, sub-division or a city cannot impose lockdown outside the containment zone without the prior permission of the Centre.

"However, to control the spread of COVID-19, and after analysing the situation, local restrictions (like night curfew) can be imposed," the statement said."However, to control the spread of COVID-19, and after analysing the situation, local restrictions (like night curfew) can be imposed," the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari on Monday directed district magistrates that local restrictions like night curfew can be imposed after evaluating the prevailing COVID-19 infection scenario.

In a statement issued here, he said the administration of a state, district, sub-division or a city cannot impose lockdown outside the containment zone without the prior permission of the Centre.

Related News

“However, to control the spread of COVID-19, and after analysing the situation, local restrictions (like night curfew) can be imposed,” the statement said.

In a letter sent to all divisional commissioners, additional director generals of police, IGs, DIGs, police commissioners, district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police, the official called for ensuring that social distancing norms are followed.

The cities where positivity rate is more than 10 per cent, staggered timings can be thought upon to keep the presence of the staff minimum at one point of time, the statement added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. UP govt permits local restrictions after evaluating COVID situation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Novavax sees start of US COVID-19 vaccine trial in coming weeks after second delay
2How to watch out for scams as a coronavirus vaccine nears
3Centre asks states to identify healthcare workers to carry out COVID-19 inoculation drive