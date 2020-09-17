  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP: COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,771; cases over 3.36 lakh

By: |
September 17, 2020 5:45 PM

The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 4,771 and the total number of cases has risen to 3,36,294, he added.

On Wednesday, the infection tally was 3,30,265 and taking it into cognisance the fresh cases are 6,029 in the last 24 hours.On Wednesday, the infection tally was 3,30,265 and taking it into cognisance the fresh cases are 6,029 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,771 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with 81 more fatalities, while 6,029 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,36,294, officials said.

The state now has 68,235 active COVID-19 cases and 2,63,288 people have recovered from the disease till date, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Prasad said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 78.29 per cent and in September the positivity rate till now is 4.7 per cent in the state.

He said on Wednesday, 1,51,693 tests were done and the total number of COVID-19 tests done so far in the state crossed 80.89 lakhs.

Of the 68,235 active cases, 36,522 patients are in home isolation, he said.

He said five districts with the maximum positivity rate are Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Muzaffar Nagar and Meerut while five districts with the minimum positivity are Hathras, Baghpat, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Shravasti.

