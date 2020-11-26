  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns against harassment in name of COVID-19 protocols

By: |
November 26, 2020 12:59 PM

The chief minister warned of stern action if complaints were received, an official spokesperson said here.

uttar pradesh chief ministrt, yogi adityanath, covid 19 safety protocal, covid restrictions in Uttar Pradesh, face masks, sanitisers, max invitee limit at functionsThe UP chief minister has warned of strict action against officials and policemen stopping use of DJs and bands in weddings. (File Photo)

Harassment in the name of COVID-19 protocols will not be tolerated, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told officials on Thursday as he asked them to create awareness and encourage people to follow the guidelines. The chief minister warned of stern action if complaints were received, an official spokesperson said here.

Adityanath also clarified that there is no requirement for police or administrative permission for organising wedding functions, the official said. Wedding functions can be held by complying with necessary COVID protocols and guidelines, the spokesman said, adding that workers and band group members are exempted from the restrictions on such events.

Related News

The chief minister has warned of strict action against officials and policemen stopping use of DJs and bands in weddings, he added. On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government issued fresh guidelines restricting the number of people attending an indoor event (outside containment zones) to 100. Similarly, in the case of outdoor programmes, less than 40 per cent of the area of the venue will be allowed to be occupied by people.

In both the scenarios, use of face masks, sanitisers, thermal scanning and maintaining social distancing are mandatory.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns against harassment in name of COVID-19 protocols
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 vaccination in India: Modi government banks on eVIN for vaccine distribution; Check details
2India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 92.66 lakh, recoveries surge to 86.79 lakh
3AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results