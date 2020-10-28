Unlock 6.0 guidelines: MHA announces re-opening rules, here’s what is allowed, what is not

The central government has advised persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, to stay at home. (Reuters image)

Unlock 6.0 guidelines: The Central government has announced Unlock 6.0 guidelines for the month of November. The guidelines for re-opening issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs advised state governments and Union Territories to enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. The newly issued guidelines will remain in force up to November 30. The central government has already allowed certain activities such as hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, metro rail, and shopping malls to resume following restrictions and Standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Unlock 6.0 guidelines; what is open, what is not

The central government has asked the states and UTs to take a call one reopening of state and private universities for research scholars, schools and coaching institutes, and gatherings of over 100 people.

International air travel of passengers as permitted by MHA will continue.

Swimming pools, which are being used for training of sportspersons, will remain open in November.

Exhibitions halls for Business to Business (B2B) purposes, Cinemas, Theatres, multiplexes up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity will continue to function.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations, in closed spaces with a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 200 persons will continue.

Strict lockdown will continue in the Containment Zones till November 30, 2020. Only essential activities will be allowed.

The central government directed states and UTs not to implement lockdown outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with it

There should not be any restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

The central government has advised persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, to stay at home.

The central government has been exhorting the use of the AarogyaSetu app.

The central governemnt has asked people to wear mask properly, wash hands frequently, and maintain a safe distance of 6 feet.

“There is an urgent need to instill a sense of discipline and ownership amongst citizens in order that the resumption of activities is successful and gains made in the management of the pandemic are not diluted,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.