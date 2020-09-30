Unlock 5 guidelines: Cinema halls to open! Check what’s allowed from October 15

Unlock 5 guidelines out.(Reuters image)

Unlock 5 guidelines: The Government of India today issued new guidelines for ‘re-opening’ of cinema halls. The cinema halls multiplexes, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons, entertainment parks to re-open from 15th October 2020. As per the new guidelines, Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the Central Government said.

For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, state governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October. However, parental consent will be required. Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside COVID19 containment zones only, the Government of India said.

There will be strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones till 31st October.

Unlock 5: Activities allowed from 15th October 2020 outside Containment Zones

Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes can open with up to 50% of their seating capacity. SOP for this will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions allowed to open. SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Swimming pools used for training of sportspersons to permitted to open. SOP will be issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S).

Entertainment parks and similar places allowed to open. SOP will be issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Unlock 5: Opening of Schools, colleges, education institutions and coaching institutions

For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner. The decision should be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management. However such decision should be subject to the following condition:

Online/ distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents.

Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

States /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP to be issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.

Schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the SOP to be issued by Education Departments of States/ UTs.

Department of Higher Education (DHE), Ministry of Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), based on the assessment of the situation. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental works allowed to open from 15th October, 2020, as under:

For Centrally Funded Higher Education Institutions, the Head of Institution will satisfy herself/ himself that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream for laboratory/experimental works. For all other Higher Education Institutions e.g. State Universities, Private Universities etc., they may open only for research scholars (Ph.D) and postgraduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental works as per decision to be taken by the respective State/UT Governments.

No local lockdown outside Containment Zones

State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.

No restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement