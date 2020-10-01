Unlock 5.0: Rules for cinemas, schools and social gatherings explained; here’s what will remain shut

The government has also allowed the states and UT’s to reopen the schools from October 15.

The central government has revised COVID-19 guidelines under Unlock 5.0! The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has come up with a new set of guidelines where the government has relaxed the norms. Come October 15, cinemas, multiplexes, theatres, entertainment parks, and swimming pools used for training of sports persons can open, given they are not the part of containment zones. According to the guidelines, B2B exhibitions can be held as well. The government has also allowed the states and UT’s to reopen the schools from October 15.

People gathering for social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, political and religious functions can be done as with new relaxations proposed. While the government has not provided a number for gatherings in outdoor spaces, closed spaces have to have half the capacity of the venue, the IE reported. In both cases, precautionary measures like masks and using sanitizers, ensuring social distancing, thermal scanning among others have to be arranged and followed mandatorily.

It is to note that all these activities were halted since March as the novel Coronavirus broke out in the country. As the gatherings and other activities pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission, they had been suspended and will now resume after six months.

In the case of reopening schools, all states and UTs have been given flexibility on whether they want to reopen schools or not. If they decide to resume, the state government will have to lay down SOPs that will ensure prevention of the viral transmission. So far, classes have been conducted via online means and if the schools/ students are comfortable with the online learning structure, the method can be continued.

While these activities can resume from this month, there is still a ban on scheduled international flights, which will only resume once there is proper control over viral transmission. Apart from this, all containment zones will have perimeter control, and people can only step outside for essentials. Meanwhile, people with comorbidities, those above 60 years of age and below 10 years of age along with pregnant women are still advised to stay indoors.