Unlock 5.0 guidelines Explained: What is new for schools, colleges, varsities, Ph.D scholars

Unlock 5 guidelines and rules: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued Unlock 5.0 guidelines for re-opening. While guidelines have provisions for opening up more activities outside containment zones, it has emphasised on enforcing a strict lockdown in containment zones till October 31, 2020, to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Central government’s Unlock 5 guidelines have focused mainly on the education sector. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments, the MHA says.

Unlock 5.0 guidelines for opening of schools, coaching institutions

The Unlock 5.0 guidelines have provided flexibility to governments in states and UTs to take calls on the opening of schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner. However, decisions regarding this can only be made after October 15 this year. The decision must be taken in consultation with the respective school or institution management, based on their assessment of the situation.

Regarding the opening up of schools and coaching institutions, the Unlock 5.0 guidelines stated that online or distance learning must continue to be the preferred mode of teaching. Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so. Students may attend schools or institutions only with the written consent of parents, the Unlock 5.0 guidelines stated adding that ‘attendance’ must not be “enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.”

Governments in states and UTs must prepare their own Standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools or institutions based on the SOP which will be issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view. Schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the SOP to be issued by Education Departments of states or UTs, according to the Unlock 5 guidelines.

Unlock 5.0 guidelines for opening of Colleges, Higher Education Institutions

Regarding the opening of colleges, Higher Education Institutions, Department of Higher Education (DHE), the Ministry of Education, is likely to take a decision in consultation with the MHA based on the assessment of the situation. Online or distance learning must continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and should be encouraged, as per details shared in the Unlock 5.0 guidelines.

Unlock 5.0 guidelines for Ph.D scholars, post-graduate students

Higher education institutions only meant for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory or experimental works will be permitted to open from October 15 this year. However, Unlock 5.0 guidelines clearly stated that for the opening of Centrally Funded Higher Education Institutions, the Head of Institution will satisfy herself or himself that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in the science and technology stream for laboratory or experimental works.

For all other higher education institutions e.g. state universities, private universities, etc., they may open only for research scholars (Ph.D) and postgraduate students in the science and technology stream requiring laboratory or experimental works as per decision to be taken by the respective states or UT governments, as per the Unlock 5.0 guidelines.