Unlock 4.0 guidelines: Haryana not to close markets on Monday, Tuesday

The Haryana government had in its order dated August 28 had ordered shops to be closed on Monday and Tuesday instead of the weekend days in urban areas (Representative image)

A day after the central government asked state governments not to impose lockdowns outside the Coronavirus containment zones, the Haryana government withdrew its order that barred the markets in its urban areas from functioning on Monday and Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. On Saturday, the central government had in its Unlock 4 guidelines asked state governments not to impose lockdowns outside the containment zone areas without consulting with the centre.

State Home Minister Anil Vij took to Twitter to announce the decision and said that the government had withdrawn its order that had asked shop owners to down their shops on Monday and Tuesday. He also said that the order was withdrawn after the government took into account the recent Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the central government and there would be no lockdown in the stare barring that imposed in the containment zone areas.

The guidelines from the central government came after there were instances of many state governments imposing sudden and sporadic lockdowns causing confusion and hardships to traders and people in different parts of the state.

The Haryana government had in its order dated August 28 had ordered shops to be closed on Monday and Tuesday instead of the weekend days in urban areas. However, the order had kept the shops and avenues selling essential items and services from out of its purview. With the tally of Coronavirus consistently rising in all parts of the country, the state governments are trying various restrictions to limit the spread of the virus. Apart from Haryana, many state governments, including the Uttar Pradesh government, had imposed weekend lockdown in the state. So far, Haryana has reported over 62 thousand coronavirus infections in the state. About 670 patients have also succumbed to the COVID-related complications, according to the latest data quoted in the PTI report.