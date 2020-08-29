Unlock 4.0 guidelines announced: Here’s what will open, and what will remain shut till September 30

Unlock 4.0 guidelines announced: The Government of India on Saturday announced the guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’ which will be in force till September 30, reports said. As per the guidelines, the national directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, while ensuring social distancing.

Like earlier, shops will be required to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers during Unlock 4.0 as well. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be monitoring the effective implementation of the national directives, ANI reported.

Story to be updated