Unlock 3 guidelines issued: Check rules in Delhi, Maharashtra, other parts of India

Unlock 3.0 guidelines, rules: Persons aged above 65 years, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay indoors. (Reuters image)

Unlock 3 guidelines have been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs. During the Unlock 3 phase, more activities are allowed in areas outside Containment Zones. Lockdown will continue in containment zones. Unlock 3 guidelines will come into effect from August 1. The guidelines have been formulated after holding discussions with the state government, UTs, central ministries, and departments.

Unlock 3.0 guidelines rules India

From August 1, during the Unlock 3, people can roam in the night time as Night Curfew will be lifted. Gyms and Yoga centers will be allowed to open from August 5. However, these entities need to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Independence Day functions can be organized but people need to maintain social distancing. Schools and colleges will not open during phase 3. Metro Rail will not operate till August 31. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls will not be allowed open during the Unlock 3 phase. Persons aged above 65 years, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay indoors.

Unlock 3 Delhi

Delhi Government Cabinet is holding a meeting today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is slated to address a press conference following the meeting. Earlier, CM Kejriwal said that fresh lockdown won’t be enforced in the national capital.

Unlock 3.0 Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has announced that lockdown would be extended in the state till August 31. As part of its, ‘Mission Begin Again’ malls and market complexes without cinema halls, food courts and restaurants are allowed to operate from August 5 between 9 am and 7 pm. Barbershops, salons, spas will remain open. Non-essential shops are allowed to function between 9 am to 7 pm. Liquor shops can operate with home delivery options. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that the total number of COVID19 containment zones in Mumbai stood at 622.

Unlock 3 India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the extension lockdown till August 31 in the state. Bi-weekly total lockdown will continue on specific dates and there will be lockdown on Sundays. Relaxations have been provided on Eid al Adha, Rakasha Bandhan, and Independence Day. Flight operations at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport will remain suspended on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 31.