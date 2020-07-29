Unlock 3.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

Places of crowd gathering such as movie theatres, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, assembly halls and other similar places where people to people contact is higher will remain inoperational until August 31.

Unlock 3.0 guidelines: In order to resume more activities in areas outside of containment zones, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released the guidelines for the third phase of unlocking the country from the lockdown imposed four months back. The Home Ministry has said that today’s guidelines have been framed based on the feedback received from state and union territory governments, various Central government ministries and departments.

Unlock 3: Activities allowed

The MHA has allowed the movement at night by removing the night curfews imposed during the second phase of the lockdown.

Yoga Institutes and gymnasiums have been allowed to open with effect from August 5 with adherence to the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The government has also allowed for Independence Day functions with social distancing measures and other covid-19 containment protocols.

International traveling in limited capacity under the Vande Bharat Mission has been allowed by the government.

Inter-state and intra-state movement of goods and persons.

What is not allowed in Unlock 3: Places still under lockdown

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions across the country will remain closed until August 31.

Metro rails across the country shall remain suspended.

Places of crowd gathering such as movie theatres, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, assembly halls and other similar places where people to people contact is higher will remain inoperational until August 31.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, religious, academic, cultural all types of congregations will remain banned until August 31.

Besides the places where the chance of contracting coronavirus is higher, the lockdown will continue to be enforced in containment zones across the country till August 31.

Additionally, the MHA has directed state and union territories’ governments to carefully designate the covid containment zones to prevent the spreading of coronavirus infection.

The MHA has also asked the local administrative units and district collectors across the country to notify the information of containment zones in their respective areas.

Vulnerable groups

The MHA has asked people with comorbidities, ageing more than 65 years, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years have been strongly encouraged to stay at home.