Unlock 1.0: Guidelines for religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants out – Full Details

Earlier this month, the Centre allowed various activities outside containment zones to resume with certain precautionary measures.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday released a set of detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in religious places, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants. Earlier this month, the Centre had allowed various activities outside containment zones to resume with certain precautionary measures. However, persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidity, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home.

SOPs for Religious Places

Generic Preventive Measures

The generic preventive measures include simple health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of Covid-19.

Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places as far as feasible.

Use of face covers/masks to be mandatory.

Practice hand washing with soap even when hands are not visibly dirty.

Cover mouth and nose while coughing/ sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and dispose used tissues properly.

Spitting should be strictly prohibited

Installation and use of Aarogya Setu app shall be advised to all

Religious Places shall also ensure

Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed in the premises Entry only if a person is using face cover/masks. Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible



Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued Standard Operating Procedure to contain the spread of #COVID19 in religious places/places of worship. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/VbhEocAVRT — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

SOPs that shopping malls shall follow:

Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic customers/visitors shall be allowed.

All workers/customers/visitors to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the shopping mall.

Adequate manpower shall be deployed by mall management for ensuring social distancing norms.

All employees who are at higher risk, i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public. Shopping Mall management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.

Any shops, stalls, cafeteria, etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times.

Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the shopping mall authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

SOPs for Hotels to follow: