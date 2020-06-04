Unlock 1.0: Guidelines for religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants out – Full Details

Unlock 1.0: Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidity, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home.
The Ministry of Health on Thursday released a set of detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in religious places, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants. Earlier this month, the Centre had allowed various activities outside containment zones to resume with certain precautionary measures. However, persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidity, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home.
SOPs for Religious Places
Generic Preventive Measures
- The generic preventive measures include simple health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of Covid-19.
- Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places as far as feasible.
- Use of face covers/masks to be mandatory.
- Practice hand washing with soap even when hands are not visibly dirty.
- Cover mouth and nose while coughing/ sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and dispose used tissues properly.
- Spitting should be strictly prohibited
- Installation and use of Aarogya Setu app shall be advised to all
Religious Places shall also ensure
- Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions
- Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed in the premises
- Entry only if a person is using face cover/masks.
- Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued Standard Operating Procedure to contain the spread of #COVID19 in religious places/places of worship. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/VbhEocAVRT
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020
SOPs that shopping malls shall follow:
- Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.
- Only asymptomatic customers/visitors shall be allowed.
- All workers/customers/visitors to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.
- The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the shopping mall.
- Adequate manpower shall be deployed by mall management for ensuring social distancing norms.
- All employees who are at higher risk, i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public. Shopping Mall management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.
- Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.
- Any shops, stalls, cafeteria, etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times.
- Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.
- The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the shopping mall authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.
SOPs for Hotels to follow:
- Adequate manpower shall be deployed by hotel management for ensuring social distancing norms.
- Staff should additionally wear gloves and take other required precautionary measures.
- All employees who are at higher risk, i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public. Hotel management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.
- Details of the guest (travel history, medical condition, etc.) along with ID and self-declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception.
- Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.
- Hand sanitizers must be kept at the reception for guests to use. Guests to sanitize hands before and after filling relevant forms including A&D register.
- Hotels must adopt contact-less processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet, etc. for both check-in and check-out
- Luggage should be disinfected before sending it to the rooms.
- Guests who are at higher risk i.e. those who are older, pregnant, or those who have underlying medical conditions are advised to take extra precautions.
- Guests should be advised not to visit areas falling within the containment zone
- Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories, and goods in the hotel shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organized.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.