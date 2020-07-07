UNIQLO India to donate 2 lakh masks, 2,000 units of ‘AIRism innerwear’ to hospitals, Police

The company wishes to meet the frontline worker’s need for functional clothing.

UNIQLO India, part of Japanese retail major Fast Retailing Co Ltd, on Tuesday said it is donating 2 lakh masks and 2,000 units of its ‘AIRism innerwear’ to hospitals and police departments in Delhi NCR as part of its initiative to support frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Through this donation, the company wishes to meet the frontline worker’s need for functional clothing and supplying protective wear as a gesture of gratitude for their work, UNIQLO India said in a statement.

UNIQLO India in partnership with SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society) will deliver the AIRism innerwear products and masks to Lal Bahadur Shashtri Hospital in New Delhi, Civil Hospital in Gurugram and to the Police personnel in Delhi NCR.

“With its comfort conditioning technology, as well as self-deodorizing and stretchy material, the AIRism products will provide the frontline workers ease and flexibility throughout their shifts,” the company said.

Besides, UNIQLO India said it is working with Invest India to supply masks donated by parent company Fast Retailing to the government of Delhi (East Delhi Municipal Corporation) and Government of Haryana (Haryana Medical Services Corporation).

Commenting on the initiatives, UNIQLO India Chief Executive Officer Tomohiko Sei said doctors, supporting medical staff and police are the heroes at the forefront of combating the pandemic.

“UNIQLO India is honoured to show our appreciation for their tireless and heroic work to keep our community safe, with apparel designed to make their daily life a little more comfortable,” he added.