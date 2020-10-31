  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar’s wife, 6 family members test positive for COVID-19

By: |
October 31, 2020 4:27 PM

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Saturday that his wife and six other family members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Gangwar, who is the parliamentarian from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, told reporters here that his family members had recently gone to Delhi where they contracted the infection. All of them have been admitted to the ESI Hospital in Faridabad.

The cook of the family has also taken ill and has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure, he said. The union labour and employment minister said some officials of his ministry have also tested positive for the virus.

