Sadananda Gowda joins the long list of the ministers in the Modi government, who have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. (PTI photo)

Sadanand Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The former Chief Minister of Karnataka took to Twitter to make the announcement. In a brief post on the micro-blogging site, Gowda said that he got tested for Covid-19 infection after he noticed mild symptoms. The Union Minister has isolated himself. He urged people to follow Covid rules. Gowda joins the long list of the ministers in the Modi government, who have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are among those who had tested positive for the viral infection.