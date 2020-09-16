Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive

Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for Coronavirus. “Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” Gadkari tweeted today.

“I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe,” he added.

(to be updated)