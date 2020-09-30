  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recovers from COVID-19

By: |
September 30, 2020 4:07 PM

Thanking people for their prayers and wishes, the minister in a tweet said: "I am happy to say that I have recovered from coronavirus with the blessings and good wishes of all".

The Rajya Sabha also followed similar practice, with its members seated in the Lower House.The Rajya Sabha also followed similar practice, with its members seated in the Lower House.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has recovered from coronavirus. The Road Transport, Highways and MSME minister was tested positive on September 16. Thanking people for their prayers and wishes, the minister in a tweet said: “I am happy to say that I have recovered from coronavirus with the blessings and good wishes of all”.

The former BJP president also thanked well-wishers for their affection to him. On September 16 after contracting the virus, Gadkari had isolated himself. The minister had also requested all who had come in his contact to follow the protocol.

Related News

The monsoon session of Parliament concluded on September 23, eight days ahead of the schedule, due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus among members.

The session, which started on September 14 amid COVID-19 pandemic, was otherwise scheduled to conclude on October 1. Many MPs, including some ministers, had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a first in Indian parliamentary history, some members of the Lok Sabha were also seated in the Rajya Sabha chamber and visitor galleries to ensure social distancing. The Rajya Sabha also followed similar practice, with its members seated in the Lower House.

During this session, while the Rajya Sabha met in the first half of the day, the Lok Sabha assembled at 3 pm.
Members wore masks and face shields in both Houses. In the Lok Sabha, fibre glass shields were placed in front of the benches and on either side of the seats to prevent the spread of the virus. The members were not allowed to speak while standing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recovers from COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Moderna COVID-19 vaccine well-tolerated, generates immune response in older adults: Study
2Covid-19 in Delhi: Expert committee suggests increased focus on rural pockets
3Coronavirus update: Welcome relief for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu as COVID-19 growth rate dips significantly