  • MORE MARKET STATS

UNICEF asking for speedy transport of medicines

By: |
February 17, 2021 10:28 AM

The United Nations children's agency is launching an initiative to get airlines to give priority to delivering COVID-19 vaccines, medicine and other critical supplies to respond to the global pandemic.

covid 19 vaccine, covid 19 pandemicUNICEF said on Tuesday that more than 10 airlines are signing agreements to support the priority delivery of coronavirus-related materials. (Photo source: AP)

The United Nations children’s agency is launching an initiative to get airlines to give priority to delivering COVID-19 vaccines, medicine and other critical supplies to respond to the global pandemic.

UNICEF said on Tuesday that more than 10 airlines are signing agreements to support the priority delivery of coronavirus-related materials.

Related News

UNICEF said its Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative brings together airlines covering routes to over 100 countries, in support of the U.N.’s COVAX program to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for hundreds of millions of the world’s poorest people.

Based on COVAX’s initial first-round allocation plan, UNICEF said the plan calls for 145 countries to receive doses to immunise around 3 per cent of their populations, on average, starting in the first half of 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. UNICEF asking for speedy transport of medicines
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1El Salvador getting its first coronavirus vaccine from India
2Covid-19 vaccine: SII to supply 20 million Covishield doses to COVAX countries after WHO nod
3Covid-19: ICMR testing efficacy of vaccine against new Coronavirus strains