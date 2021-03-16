  • MORE MARKET STATS

UK’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and works extremely well, says Boris Johnson

By: |
March 16, 2021 7:34 PM

In an editorial to coincide with the launch of a new ‘Integrated Review’ of the UK’s foreign policy vision, the prime minister reflected on how just six months since its discovery, the vaccine is being produced in multiple countries including India.

AstraZenecaHowever, the UK and EU regulators and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have backed the usage of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and bio-pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca is safe and works extremely well, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, amid reports that the doses were causing blood clot-related complications.

In an editorial to coincide with the launch of a new ‘Integrated Review’ of the UK’s foreign policy vision, the prime minister reflected on how just six months since its discovery, the vaccine is being produced in multiple countries including India.

Related News

“I could tell from the excitement of the scientists that this was promising and that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine looked as though it would work. After exhaustive tests, so it has proved,” Johnson wrote in ‘The Times’.

“That vaccine is safe and works extremely well, and now, only six months later, it is being made in multiple places from India to the US, as well as Britain, and it is being used around the world,” he said.

In explaining the context of the ‘Integrated Review’, which lays out Johnson’s Global Britain agenda as a non-member of the European Union (EU), Johnson made reference to the vaccine as a symbol of Global Britain in action.

His comments come in the wake of several European countries—including Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway and Iceland—pausing the administration of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs with concerns of a blood clotting side-effect. Some Asian and African countries have expressed concern. Congo and Thailand have stopped the doses.

However, the UK and EU regulators and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have backed the usage of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs.

“Successful as the UK vaccination programme may be, there is little point in achieving some isolated national immunity. We need the whole world to be protected. We need the whole world to have the confidence to open up for trade and travel and holidays and business, all the things that drive jobs and improve our lives at home,”  said Johnson, highlighting that it is the ‘principle of enlightened self-interest’ that underlies the new review of UK security, defence, development and foreign policy published on Tuesday.

The coronavirus has so far claimed 125,817 lives in the UK, along with 4,276,840 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. UK’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and works extremely well says Boris Johnson
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus in Kerala: 1,970 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths reported
2Maharashtra govt rolls out new COVID-19 guidelines; check new rules for cinemas, offices, hotels and more
3Gland Pharma inks pact to supply 252 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine