UK ‘will defeat’ Coronavirus, says Boris Johnson after leaving hospital

Published: April 12, 2020 8:24:58 PM

"We will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together," the 55-year-old leader said, seated and dressed in a suit and tie. 

"We will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together," the 55-year-old leader said, seated and dressed in a suit and tie.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain “will defeat” coronavirus, in a video message released by Downing Street as he left hospital following intensive care treatment for the disease. “We will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together,” the 55-year-old leader said, seated and dressed in a suit and tie. “Though the struggle is by no means over, we are now making progress in this incredible national battle.”

