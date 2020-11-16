  • MORE MARKET STATS

UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after MP tests positive for COVID-19

By: |
November 16, 2020 1:32 PM

Johnson said on Sunday he had been told by the NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks.

boris johnson, uk prime minister, zoom call , downing street, covid 19, coronavirus, Britain MP tests corona positiveBoris Johnson will drive the government forward via Zoom while in self-isolation in Downing Street. (AP Image)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was well after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19 and will drive the government forward via Zoom while in self-isolation in Downing Street. Johnson said on Sunday he had been told by the NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks.

Smiling and wearing a jumper with an open shirt, Johnson said in a video posted on Twitter that he was as “fit as a butcher’s dog.” “I’m bursting with antibodies,” Johnson said. “Plenty more to say via Zoom of course and other means of electronic communication.” Ministers said Johnson was fine.

Related News

“He’s well, he’s absolutely full of beans,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. “He’ll be, I’ve got no doubt, driving things forward this week by Zoom.” When Johnson caught COVID-19 in March, he tried to work through the illness “in denial” – but ended up wearing an oxygen mask in an intensive care unit and was ultimately out of action for almost a month.

He later said he had fought for his life as the state prepared for the unthinkable: the possible death in office of a prime minister.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after MP tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Karnataka, Bengaluru quarantine rules revised! Check state government’s latest quarantine policy
2India records 30,548 fresh COVID-19 cases, 435 deaths
3UK to run final stage trials of Janssen Covid vaccine